Minister Thanks UAE For Supporting Kuwait-bound Egyptians

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Tue 29th December 2020 | 10:00 PM

Minister thanks UAE for supporting Kuwait-bound Egyptians

CAIRO, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 29th Dec, 2020) Egyptian Minister of State of Immigration and Egyptian Expatriates Affairs Nabila Makram thanked the UAE for supporting Egyptians stranded in the UAE after Kuwait has suspended all commercial flights until January 1st 2021 due to concerns over a new coronavirus variant.

The Minister commended the ongoing coordination between various departments in the two countries, calling upon Egyptians stranded in the UAE to respect laws and regulations in place in their host country and to understand the exceptional circumstances the entire world is reeling under due to the ongoing health crisis.

She urged all Egyptians based in the UAE to engage in the efforts made in support of the other countrymates, now stranded in the UAE.

She urged the stranded Egyptians to contact the operations room set up to handle the crisis.

