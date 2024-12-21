Minister updates Indian Parliament on IMEC progress

NEW DELHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 21st Dec, 2024) The India-Middle East-Europe Economic Corridor (IMEC) will comprise two separate geographical corridors as it takes shape, Kirti Vardhan Singh, the Minister of State for External Affairs, has told India’s Parliament.

“An eastern corridor will connect India to the Gulf and a northern corridor will connect the Gulf to Europe,” Singh told Praniti Sushilkumar Shinde, a member of Lok Sabha, the lower House of Parliament.

“The corridor intends to enhance connectivity, increase efficiency, reduce costs, secure regional supply chains, increase trade accessibility, generate jobs and lower greenhouse gas emissions, resulting in a transformative integration of Asia, Europe and middle East,” the minister said.

The IMEC was conceived on 9th September last year on the sidelines of the 18th Summit of the Group of Twenty (G20) in New Delhi.

Singh explained that development and management of a logistics platform, including a digital ecosystem, and provision of supply chain services to handle all types of general cargo, bulk, containers and liquids are all under way.