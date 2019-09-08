UrduPoint.com
Ministerial Development Council Discusses Bill On Regulations Of Umbilical Cord Blood, Stem Cell Centres

Ministerial Development Council discusses bill on regulations of umbilical cord blood, stem cell centres

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 08th Sep, 2019) A draft law to approve regulations concerning the umbilical cord blood and stem cells centres was discussed during a Ministerial Development Council meeting held on Sunday at the Ministry of Presidential Affairs in Abu Dhabi.

The legislation seeks to regulate and improve the services provided by these centres, so as to avoid any malpractice within a legislative framework and enhance the public health of the community.

Presided over by H.H. Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Presidential Affairs, meeting attendees discussed a number of resolutions, reports and initiatives seeking to improve the performance of government institutions across various sectors.

Paricipants also addressed a proposal to host the World Conference on Creative Economy in the UAE in 2020, as well as recommendations issued by the Federal National Council on the policy of the Ministry of Energy and Industry, medical errors, the control of cosmetic clinics and centres, and cosmetic products.

They also took note of the State Audit Institution reports regarding closing accounts of the Emirates Development Bank, Al Etihad Credit Bureau, and the Emirates General Petroleum Corporation for the fiscal year 2018. The annual report of the Securities and Commodities Authority and the performance report on the execution of the Union Budget were also discussed.

