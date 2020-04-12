Ministerial Development Council discusses development of future-oriented government work system

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 12th Apr, 2020) The Ministerial Development Council today reviewed a number of government decisions, initiatives and reports on the performance of federal government authorities.

The meeting was chaired by H.H. Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Presidential Affairs, using AV technology.

During the meeting, H.H. Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan said, "The UAE is a role model and living example for how modern government systems work. Today, our priorities are the development of a form of government that can deliver the future and fulfill the needs of our people."

"On the back of the current trying times, the world’s governments have taken rapid and essential decisions, whose implementation would have taken years under normal conditions", he said.

"We have a significant opportunity in the UAE to fast-track the transition to a future-oriented government, and we have the full potential and flexibility to accomplish this mission," he added.

In detail, the council reviewed the development of a system of work for a future-oriented government based on flexible government systems. These systems aim to ensure continuity of government work under various circumstances, increase productivity and accelerate achievements, create a government-leading model in a number of vital areas, including human resources, financial resources, digital empowerment, government services, planning and accomplishment, government communication, follow-up and performance.

In terms of legislative affairs, the council discussed a number of laws and decisions during, including preparing a federal bill on factoring, a type of debtor finance in which a business sells its accounts receivable (i.e., invoices) to a third party (called a factor) at a discount. This project aims to develop and raise the efficiency of legislation and financial policies, provide a competitive environment, diversify financing tools available to SMEs and develop the business environment.

The Council also reviewed the recommendations of the Federal National Council, FNC, regarding the policy of the Ministry of Energy and Industry.

The Council also reviewed a number of government reports and other national files, which included a report on the requirements of limited-income Emiratis, a report by the International Monetary Fund, on the future of oil and financial sustainability in the Gulf Cooperation Council States, and another report on government schools.

This is in addition to the second bi-annual report of 2019 on the latest developments in the negotiations of free trade agreements between GCC States and other economic blocs. The Council also discussed a report on the continuity of judicial work, in addition to a number of topics and proposals on the agenda.