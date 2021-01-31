Ministerial Development Council discusses digital transformation plan to reduce 50 percent of service centers of the federal government within two years

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 31st Jan, 2021) ABU DHABI, 31st January 2021 (WAM) - Chaired by H.H. Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Presidential Affairs, the Ministerial Development Council (MDC) confirmed that the UAE government attaches the utmost importance to family and public health, and is taking all necessary steps to build a healthy family.

During the meeting held today in Qasr Al Watan in Abu Dhabi, the Ministerial Development Council reviewed a number of initiatives and plans designed to further advance the government work.

The Council discussed a plan to reduce 50% of the service centers of the federal government and covert the services into digital platforms within two years as a part of the digital transformation strategy.

The plan was created based on a comprehensive evaluation that considers geographical distribution of the centers, capacity, level of demand, quality of digital transformation, and financial impact.

As per the suggested plan, the first phase includes a total of 282 service centers, out of them 59 centers will be closed during the first quarter of 2021, while the remaining centers will be targeted between 2021 and 2022 in way that ensures customers satisfaction and continuity of services.

The Ministerial Development Council also reviewed a study on the premarital screening for genetic diseases and ways to reduce the incidence of genetic diseases in populations.

The step aims at prevention of mental and physical disabilities and reducing mortality rate among children, as well as reducing the burden on the family.

H.H. Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan said: "The UAE Government is guided by a vision for development that, not only fulfills current needs, but also plans for the future. Our goal is to build a strong and health family as a foundation for a productive society, capable of sustaining the country's achievements,"

The study outlines the importance of premarital genetic test as a tool that can predict the risk of developing genetic diseases.

A unified digital register of the UAE's genetic diseases will be created, including the results of premarital examinations on recessive genetic diseases. A national laboratory specializing in the science of genetic testing will also be established.

The study also introduces innovative means to inform the community about the importance of genetic testing using awareness campaigns.

At the legislative level, the Council proposed amendments to the executive regulations of the Value Added Tax law to enhance the legislative framework and ensure the rights of all parties, including consumers and business sectors.

The Council also proposed amendments to the executive regulations of the Environment Protection and Development law concerning the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA).

The EIA is a tool used to identify the environmental, social and economic impacts of a project prior to decision-making to ensure the highest level of environment protection.

The Council discussed the draft implementing regulation for the Federal Law on Securing Interest with Movable Property.

The Council discussed the formation of the Standing Committee on Conventions in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation.

The Council proposed amending the Cabinet resolution on the UAE National Commission for education, Culture and Science. The amendments come after subordination of the commission to the Ministry of Culture and Youth.

The Council reviewed a number of government reports covering various areas.