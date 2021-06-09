UrduPoint.com
Ministerial Development Council Discusses Government Initiatives And Projects

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Wed 09th June 2021 | 06:00 PM

Ministerial Development Council discusses government initiatives and projects

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 09th Jun, 2021) Chaired by H.H. Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Presidential Affairs, the Ministerial Development Council met on Wednesday to discuss strategies, initiatives and other topics related to improving the government work system and enhancing the economy, as well as developments pertaining to cabinet resolutions.

During the meeting held in Qasr Al Watan in Abu Dhabi, the Council reviewed the unified national framework for monitoring public and private schools, which comprises the organising tools, regulations and procedures that help organise monitoring activities, ensuring they achieve their objectives and remain updated, in line with Federal and local laws and regulations.

The council also looked at a number of draft laws and plans to update government legislation, including the issue of a federal law on banned goods and materials, which seeks to regulate the circulation of strategic goods and enhance coordination between the federal and local authorities, to monitor and stop the import of any goods that pose a threat to public health and safety, national security, the environment or natural resources.

Other issues on the meeting agenda included reviewing the Food and Water Security Office's report on the UAE's 2020 strategic reserves and food supply chains, and a detailed report on the activities of the UAE courts and relevant data and analytics.

Moreover, the meeting examined the mecahnisms of unifying rules of procurement operations across federal entities to meet standards relating to quality, sustainable development and supporting SMEs.

The council discussed the decisions issued during 113th meeting of the GCC Financial and Economic Cooperation Committee, as well as a number of government reports in various sectors.

