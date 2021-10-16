UrduPoint.com

Ministerial Development Council Discusses Government Initiatives And Projects

Sat 16th October 2021 | 02:45 PM

Ministerial Development Council discusses government initiatives and projects

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 16th Oct, 2021) Chaired by H.H. Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Presidential Affairs, the Ministerial Development Council held its meeting at Expo 2020 Dubai.

During the meeting, the council addressed a number of legislations, initiatives and plans designed to further advance the government work.

The council discussed a proposed policy on government special funds. The policy aims to determine the type of government special funds and to provide a reference guide for Federal entities to use to establish private funds, thus contributing to the application of best practices and international standards.

The Council also discussed the conditions for companies operating in non-financial free zones to conduct their activities inside the UAE and outside the non-financial free zone.

In the same context, the council discussed allowing brokerage firms established in the Dubai Multi Commodities Centre (DMCC) and those working in the Dubai Gold and Commodities Exchange (DGCX) as licensed commodity brokers to carry derivative trading in the Dubai Financial Market (DFM).

The council reviewed a study developed by the Ministry of Health and Prevention on maternal and new-born healthcare programs and postnatal care. The study seeks to providing the best quality of healthcare services for women and children.

Discussions also include amending the Nutrition Labelling Policy and regulating the electricity and water sectors at the federal level.

Middle East

