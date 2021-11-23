UrduPoint.com

Ministerial Development Council Discusses Government Initiatives And Projects

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Tue 23rd November 2021 | 05:00 PM

Ministerial Development Council discusses government initiatives and projects

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 23rd Nov, 2021) Chaired by H.H. Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Presidential Affairs, the Ministerial Development Council held its meeting at Expo 2020 Dubai, addressing a number of legislations, initiatives and plans designed to further advance the government work.

The Ministerial Development Council discussed policies that ensure the availability of sufficient stocks of medicines during emergencies.

The Council also addressed the developments of the fuel distribution sector in the UAE.

Discussions also include the proposed amendments to the federal decree on the Common Customs Law of the Cooperation Council for the Arab States of the Gulf and the issuance of the executive regulations of the Federal Law concerning Credit Information.

The council reviewed a number of government reports submitted by the State Audit Institution on the final account of the fiscal year 2020 for: the Etihad Rail, the Central Bank of the United Arab Emirates, the Civil Aviation Authority, the Emirates Post, the Emirates Telecommunication Group Company PJSC (Etisalat), the Emirates Integrated Telecommunications Company (du), and the Emirates Real Estate Corp.

Related Topics

Prime Minister UAE Dubai Company Bank United Arab Emirates Stocks 2020 Post Government Arab

Recent Stories

Islamabad police to appoint `students’ internees ..

Islamabad police to appoint `students’ internees’ to enhance liaison with pu ..

2 minutes ago
 Russia's Stance on Palestine Remains Same - Putin

Russia's Stance on Palestine Remains Same - Putin

5 minutes ago
 FOSPAH holds seminar on awareness against harassme ..

FOSPAH holds seminar on awareness against harassment at workplace in UET

5 minutes ago
 China's benchmark interbank gold prices lower Tues ..

China's benchmark interbank gold prices lower Tuesday

5 minutes ago
 Beijing sets air-quality record in October

Beijing sets air-quality record in October

5 minutes ago
 Turkey to Sign New Gas Supply Deals With Russia in ..

Turkey to Sign New Gas Supply Deals With Russia in 2021 - Energy Minister

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.