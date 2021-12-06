Ministerial Development Council discusses government initiatives and projects

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 06th Dec, 2021) The Ministerial Development Council, chaired by H.H. Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Presidential Affairs, held its meeting at Expo 2020 Dubai and discussed several topics, including federal legislation designed to advance the government work further.

The Council also discussed the amendment of the Federal Decree-Law on Public Finance to raise the efficiency of financial performance and manage the Federal Government's financial resources by adopting the best international standards and the proper application of all financial procedures on the accrual basis of accounting.

During the meeting, the Council explored the preparation of legislation to organise the practice of medical professions by physicians and pharmacists and set up standards for practicing and licensing these health professions to achieve the best health services for members of society.

The Council also reviewed a number of initiatives and decisions to organise government work, including following up on the implementation of the federal government's public debt strategy, which aims to organise the general rules for issuing and managing public debt.