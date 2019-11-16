UrduPoint.com
Ministerial Development Council Discusses Governance Of Food Security, Optimisation Of Entities’ Roles

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 16th Nov, 2019) The UAE Ministerial Development Council, presided over by H.H. Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Presidential Affairs, reviewed today‏ ‏a number of programs and initiatives to diversify sources of energy and conserve the environment, in addition to a number of topics in government affairs.

During the meeting, the Council discussed the establishment of the Emirates Council for Food Security to oversee the implementation of the National Food Security Strategy by involving all concerned authorities in the management and organisation of the food security portfolio in the UAE and implement food security programmes effectively.

The Council also discussed the Policy of Protecting People of Determination from abuse by enabling them, their parents and their caregivers to deal with cases of abuse, ensuring that people with disabilities can defend themselves in cases of abuse, as well as helping them detect early forms of abuse.

The Council also reviewed the draft project of the UAE Sports Strategy, which aims to develop the sports sector system at the professional and community level, and to contribute to supporting the talented athletes through cooperation with various sports entities in order to strengthen the representation of the UAE in international forums.

During the meeting, the Council also discussed the development of the Performance Management System in the Federal Government, with the aim of enhancing the management of human capital in line with the Government's objective of building a culture of happiness and quality of life in the workplace.

The Council also reviewed a number of government reports, in addition to a number of topics in government affairs.

