UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Ministerial Development Council Discusses Introduction Of UAE Good Delivery Standard, Creation Of Federal Gold Platform

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Sun 06th December 2020 | 08:30 PM

Ministerial Development Council discusses introduction of UAE Good Delivery Standard, creation of Federal Gold Platform

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 06th Dec, 2020) ABU DHABI, 6th December 2020 (WAM) - Chaired by H.H. Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Presidential Affairs, the Ministerial Development Council has confirmed that the UAE government is keen to strengthen the non-oil sectors by encouraging innovation, updating legislation and regulatory frameworks, and encouraging sectors with high added value in a way that advances business environment and enhance the country's competitiveness.

During the meeting held today in Qasr Al Watan in Abu Dhabi, the Ministerial Development Council discussed the necessary means to ensure further growth in the gold sector, which already accounts for 29% of the total non-oil foreign trade exports of the country.

The Council has considered the introduction of the UAE Good Delivery Standard, which will be regarded as the benchmark for quality and technical specification for the production of gold. It contains a set of rules describing the physical characteristics of gold used in settlement in the wholesale.

The UAE Good Delivery Standard will also provide standards for creditworthiness, operational competency and appropriate production procedures, ensuring the manufacturing of high-quality gold.

The Council also considered establishing a specialised committee to supervise the UAE bullion market, along with a Federal platform for gold trading and tracking, and a comprehensive database for all key players in the sector.

The initiatives come as a part of a larger policy designed to enhance the UAE’s position as a global hub for gold trading and to ensure the best governance, sustainability and innovation practices.

The Council addressed ways to increase the volume of imports and re-exports of agricultural and livestock consignments and to ensure the application of the best agricultural and veterinary quarantine. This includes raising technical efficiency and improve skills to deal with agricultural and livestock and developing agricultural and veterinary quarantine capacities in the states of exports.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Exports Business UAE Abu Dhabi Bullion Hub December 2020 Gold Market All Government Best

Recent Stories

FNC receives government approval on several recomm ..

16 minutes ago

Hamdan bin Mohammed opens 40th edition of GITEX

16 minutes ago

Khalifa issues law establishing Abu Dhabi Communit ..

2 hours ago

Ministry of Health and Prevention and NYUAD sign M ..

2 hours ago

Du announces launch of two new facilities to suppo ..

2 hours ago

CBUAE re-iterates objective of new Stored Value Fa ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.