Ministerial Development Council Discusses Number Of Government Initiatives And Projects

Ministerial Development Council discusses number of government initiatives and projects

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 06th Sep, 2021) H.H. Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Presidential Affairs, has affirmed that the advanced government work ecosystem provided the launch pad of several pillars of the UAE's development, stressing that enhancing such ecosystem will serve as a key enabler for the UAE's progress in the next 50 years.

This came during the Ministerial Development Council meeting, which was held today at Qasr Al Watan in Abu Dhabi under the chairmanship of H.H. Sheikh Mansour.

The meeting discussed a number of proposed legislations, initiatives and plans designed to further advance government work.

The council touched on steps to ensure fair competition in the country through advanced legislations and procedures.

The meeting also explored the introduction of a federal law that regulates the connection of renewable energy units to the UAE's power grid, through relevant standards and procedures.

The council reviewed a proposal for the Research & Development (R&D) Governance policy, which aims to establish a national integrated R&D system and road map. The policy seeks to provide accurate R&D-related data and analyses through a centralised system that enhances the monitoring of R&D activities.

The R&D Governance policy serves as a broad range of regulations, principles and standards of good practice that exist to achieve and continuously improve research quality across all sectors.

Moreover, the council reviewed the necessary means to improve metrological activities and legislation, and develop active cooperation between all concerned entities, in addition to enhancing the technical capabilities via training programmes, technical consultancy and assistance.

The meeting discussed the integration of infrastructure and housing policies and strategies in the country as per the best international standards, in addition to the preparation of effective action plans to meet any arising challenges in this field.

Furthermore, the council reviewed the outputs of a study conducted by the AgriTech Sector Development Team. The study aims to strengthen the entire food value chain in the country and boost food security and GDP through adopting cutting-edge agri-tech solutions. It also seeks to enhance the UAE's dependency on local production and reduce dependency on imports from abroad.

The council discussed amending certain provisions of the Federal Law concerning the practice of the veterinary medicine profession.

The move aims to regulate the field of veterinary medicine and support services, enhance the efficiency of the sector, in line with best practices and international standards, and safeguard the health of livestock and other animals in the country.

