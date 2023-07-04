Open Menu

Ministerial Development Council Discusses Policies, Initiatives To Support Governmental System

Umer Jamshaid Published July 04, 2023 | 06:30 PM

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 04th Jul, 2023) His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Presidential Court, chaired a meeting of the Ministerial Development Council held at Qasr Al Watan in Abu Dhabi.

The meeting involved discussions on various legislations, policies and initiatives to support and enhance the governmental work system.

The agenda of the meeting included discussions on several government regulations and policies related to the alternative gratuity system, labour complaint resolution system and mechanisms for supporting the national electricity market.

The council also discussed systems and policies related to the Human Resources Law of the Federal Government, including incentives, work patterns and the internal regulations of the Higher Colleges of Technology (HCT).

Updates were also provided regarding licensing and compliance in private schools, managing unclaimed profits from shareholders of public shareholding companies and brokerage companies, and the outcomes of regulating the activities of national crowdfunding platform operators.

The council also talked about proposed measures for a nursing programme scholarship system, increasing tax compliance, proposed amendments to regulations governing procedures for beneficial owners, the Federal National Council's request for approval to discuss the government's policy on childhood and early education, and its recommendations on volunteer work regulations.

