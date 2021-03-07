UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Ministerial Development Council Discusses Proposed Legislations And Initiatives Designed To Advance Government Work

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Sun 07th March 2021 | 08:45 PM

Ministerial Development Council discusses proposed legislations and initiatives designed to advance government work

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 07th Mar, 2021) Chaired by H.H. Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Presidential Affairs, the Ministerial Development Council discussed a number of proposed legislations, initiatives and plans designed to further advance the government work.

During the meeting held today at Qasr Al Watan in Abu Dhabi, the Ministerial Development Council reviewed a set of draft laws and legislations, including amending the Federal financial leasing law, which provides a clear regulatory framework for conducting financial leasing activities in the UAE and enhances the ability of businesses, SMEs in particular, to raise funding for their operations and achieve business growth and sustainability.

The Council discussed the executive regulation of the federal decree law on Public Finance and the executive regulation of the federal law on Product Safety.

The Council reviewed a proposal to form a committee on sustainable fuel and low-carbon fuel for the aviation sector, with the aim of enhancing future investment opportunities in this field, and developing an integrated strategy that promotes partnership between public and private sectors.

The Council also discussed adopting the accrual basis of accounting starting from 2021. This aims to improve government performance assessment in terms of achievements and the cost and effectiveness and of the services provided. It will also provide a clearer understanding of the government success in managing its resources and rationalizing its expenditures. The accrual basis of accounting provides a picture of financial statements for a number of years, allowing comparison and analysis processes over the years.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Business UAE Abu Dhabi From Government (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited

Recent Stories

Emirates Steel CEO among top CEOs in ME by Forbes

1 minute ago

World Government Summit Dialogues to explore the f ..

31 minutes ago

Armed Forces training centres receive 15th batch o ..

1 hour ago

Emirates Health Services Establishment holds first ..

1 hour ago

Emirati women account for 33.7 percent of populati ..

2 hours ago

UAE celebrates International Women’s Day

2 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.