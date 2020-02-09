(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 09th Feb, 2020) The Ministerial Development Council today held a meeting at the Ministry of Presidential Affairs in Abu Dhabi, headed by H.H. Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Presidential Affairs.

During the meeting, the council discussed several decisions, initiatives and reports on government affairs and ways of improving the performance of Federal government institutions.

The council also reviewed the country’s system of governance for the work of the UN food and Agricultural Organisation, FAO, with the aim of regulating the roles of federal authorities that contribute to the initiatives and activities of the FAO, as well as to strengthen the country’s role as a major player and leading contributor to the FAO.

The council then discussed ways of enabling relevant federal authorities to directly work with various FAO bodies, related organisations and treaties.

In the legislative affairs, the council discussed the issuance of a decision related to non-governmental organisations that rehabilitate people of determination, to unify the standards of their services and raise the level of educational, social, psychological and rehabilitation services they provide.

The council also reviewed the services that aim to meet the individual needs of People of Determination, such as rehabilitation, education and training, as well as to ensure their integration into society, which will lead to social cohesion and diversity.

The council then reviewed a report on tolerance, which includes the progress of relevant initiatives and indicators, as well as other topics and proposals included in the agenda.