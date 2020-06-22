Ministerial Development Council reviews government decisions related to COVID-19

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 22nd Jun, 2020) During its meeting held today remotely and chaired by H.H. Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Presidential Affairs, the Ministerial Development Council reviewed recent government decisions related to reducing the spread of coronavirus, COVID-19, in the country.

During the meeting, the Council also discussed several government decisions and initiatives and the performance of various federal government authorities, as well as a study submitted by a working group formed upon a UAE Cabinet resolution to draft an economic plan for the country’s recovery and to support national economic sectors.

The Council also presented the first report of a working group responsible for helping develop modern agriculture, which was formed upon a UAE Cabinet resolution to establish the foundations for adopting modern agriculture technologies.

The Council then discussed a suggestion to draft a federal law on limiting the effects of climate change, to reduce emissions, help various sectors to adapt accordingly, and support innovation and research in climate change.

During the meeting, the Council discussed a UAE Cabinet resolution on the executive regulations of a federal law on practising human medicine, as well as its details and progress.

It also discussed the establishment of the UAE’s permanent mission at the International Maritime Organisation in the UK, as well as the recommendations of the Federal National Council, FNC, concerning the policy of the Ministry of Community Development regarding services provided to people of determination, and recommendations related to the policy of the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation.

In terms of organisational affairs, the council discussed a range of topics on its agenda, including conditions related to foreign direct investments in cash and securities and government reports on cash proceeds from stakeholders in local public companies.