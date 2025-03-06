Ministerial Development Council reviews key government policies, initiatives

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 06th Mar, 2025) His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister, and Chairman of the Presidential Court, chaired the meeting of the Ministerial Development Council at Qasr Al Watan in Abu Dhabi.

The Council reviewed progress on government programmes and projects, discussing several regulatory decisions submitted by Federal ministries and entities.

The meeting agenda covered proposed regulatory measures in the health and social empowerment sectors, along with updates on the implementation of government housing policies under the Sheikh Zayed Housing Programme.

The Council also assessed the latest findings of the committee tasked with assessing flood damage on infrastructure and federal projects, addressing solutions to enhance national resilience.

Furthermore, the Council examined strategic initiatives aimed at strengthening the UAE’s global competitiveness in renewable energy, the green economy, investment, higher education, and entrepreneurship. Discussions also focused on enhancing government efficiency and assessing labour market trends to ensure alignment with national priorities.

