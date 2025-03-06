Ministerial Development Council Reviews Key Government Policies, Initiatives
Muhammad Irfan Published March 06, 2025 | 01:45 PM
ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 06th Mar, 2025) His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister, and Chairman of the Presidential Court, chaired the meeting of the Ministerial Development Council at Qasr Al Watan in Abu Dhabi.
The Council reviewed progress on government programmes and projects, discussing several regulatory decisions submitted by Federal ministries and entities.
The meeting agenda covered proposed regulatory measures in the health and social empowerment sectors, along with updates on the implementation of government housing policies under the Sheikh Zayed Housing Programme.
The Council also assessed the latest findings of the committee tasked with assessing flood damage on infrastructure and federal projects, addressing solutions to enhance national resilience.
Furthermore, the Council examined strategic initiatives aimed at strengthening the UAE’s global competitiveness in renewable energy, the green economy, investment, higher education, and entrepreneurship. Discussions also focused on enhancing government efficiency and assessing labour market trends to ensure alignment with national priorities.
Recent Stories
Ministerial Development Council reviews key government policies, initiatives
Tadweer launches ‘Naqa’a’ Ramadan campaign to promote sustainability
UAE leaders congratulate President of Ghana on Independence Day
Four terrorists arrested from near Pak-Afgan border in Balochistan’s Toba Kakr ..
INDEX signs two agreements to expand reach of AEEDC Dubai, Dubai Derma in Centra ..
TECNO Pocket Go – World's First Windows AR Gaming Set to Be Unveiled at MWC Ba ..
A Smarter Way to Capture, Create, and Connect with vivo V50 - Coming Soon
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 6 March 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 06 March 2025
Mansour bin Zayed attends Abu Dhabi Government's Ramadan evening at Qasr Al Hosn
Sharjah Ruler continues receiving Ramadan well-wishers
UAE reaffirms policy principles on Palestinian cause at Extraordinary Arab Summi ..
More Stories From Middle East
-
Ministerial Development Council reviews key government policies, initiatives6 minutes ago
-
COP30 President highlights UAE-Brazil-Azerbaijan alliance as key to strengthening climate governance21 minutes ago
-
Tadweer launches ‘Naqa’a’ Ramadan campaign to promote sustainability51 minutes ago
-
AI, digital tools transforming China's elderly care industry1 hour ago
-
UAE leaders congratulate President of Ghana on Independence Day1 hour ago
-
Three killed in Mississippi as storms sweep across US2 hours ago
-
INDEX signs two agreements to expand reach of AEEDC Dubai, Dubai Derma in Central Asian markets2 hours ago
-
Korea’s consumer prices rise at 2% level for 2nd month in February3 hours ago
-
Mansour bin Zayed attends Abu Dhabi Government's Ramadan evening at Qasr Al Hosn12 hours ago
-
Sharjah Ruler continues receiving Ramadan well-wishers12 hours ago
-
UAE reaffirms policy principles on Palestinian cause at Extraordinary Arab Summit12 hours ago
-
Sharjah Ruler exchanges Ramadan greetings with Judicial Authority13 hours ago