Ministerial Development Council Reviews National Issues

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Tue 10th March 2020 | 01:30 AM

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 10th Mar, 2020) The Ministerial Development Council held its meeting today at the General Secretariat of the UAE Cabinet, under the chairmanship of H.H. Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Presidential Affairs.

During the meeting, the council discussed several decisions, initiatives and reports related to governmental affairs, along with ways of improving the performance of various Federal government departments.

In terms of legislative affairs, the council discussed the drafting of a federal law on amending certain provisions of the federal law on regulating the profession of notary public, with a focus on improving the quality of services through the use of digital technologies without requiring the presence of individuals or their agents.

During its organisational affairs session, the council reviewed the funding approval system for federal universities and colleges, which is based on providing statistical and financial data that enable relevant parties to determine student numbers and calculate academic and financial performance indicators.

The council also discussed, as part of its agenda, a proposal to support the investment and tourism sectors, under the framework of government incentive packages that aim to enhance the global competitiveness of the national economy.

The council also reviewed several government reports and other issues, including international tax policies under discussion by the Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development, OECD, and a report on the country’s new seat in the Executive board of the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation, UNESCO, along with a report on the Year of Tolerance.

