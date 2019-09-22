Ministerial Development Council reviews proposal for outsourcing federal government work

ABU DHBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 22nd Sep, 2019) The Ministerial Development Council today reviewed a proposal for outsourcing federal government work, in addition to a number of other initiatives and reports aimed at developing government performance.

This came during the Council's meeting at the Ministry of Presidential Affairs in Abu Dhabi under the chairmanship of H.H. Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Presidential Affairs.

The Council discussed the outsourcing of government work through developing an integrated system to regulate the outsourcing procedures of federal ministries and authorities, including the firms owned by federal government, to ensure optimum utilisation of financial resources allocated to outsourcing and provide the required transparency.

On the legislative level, the council reviewed several decisions, including those related to the UAE regulations to enhance solar energy products, with the aim of supporting the country’s investment in the renewable energy sector and accelerate the transition to sustainable energy.

Regarding government affairs, the council deliberated a proposal to draft a procedural guide related to the recommendations of the Federal National Council on how to regulate the procedures and mechanisms for requesting discussions on key issues and the council’s recommendations.

In terms of regulatory affairs, the council reviewed the creation of a simplified system for the imposition and collection of common fines by federal and local authorities and the standardisation of government fees.

The system is set to be a unified database that will hold information on all import, export and customs clearance companies in the UAE, which will be classified based on their compliance with national laws and procedures.

During the session, the council reviewed several government reports and files, including reports by the State Audit Institution on the closing accounts of the Federal Electricity and Water Authority, the Emirates Integrated Telecommunications Company, du, the Emirates General Transport and Services Corporation, and Emirates Post, and its subsidiaries for the 2018 fiscal year.

The council also discussed a report on the implementation of Federal Law Decree No.18 for 2016 on reading, a report on the status of the tourism sector that includes assessments on transit tourism and how to increase numbers of visitors, along with other topics and proposals on the agenda.