Ministerial Development Council Reviews Various Policies, Legislation, Updates On Implementation Of National Agendas, Programmes

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 06th Jan, 2025) His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister, and Chairman of the Presidential Court, presided over the meeting of the Ministerial Development Council held at Qasr Al Watan in Abu Dhabi.

The meeting reviewed several policies and updates on the implementation of national agendas and programmes aimed at supporting the government system and advancing the country's development journey.

The meeting agenda included discussions on general policies presented by Federal entities to support the technology and government services sectors, geospatial information, as well as updates on the implementation of national agendas and programmes related to foreign trade, exports, and digital transformation.

In governmental affairs, the Council approved regulatory decisions linked to legislative requirements for implementing federal laws. It also discussed a proposal to establish several councils and coordination committees.

Additionally, the Council reviewed the outcomes of the UAE's participation in the 2024 Annual Meetings of the International Monetary Fund and the World Bank Group, the 2nd High-Level Ministerial Dialogue for Culture-Based Climate Action in Baku, and the hosting of various international conferences and events recently held in the UAE.

