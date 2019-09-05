UrduPoint.com
Ministerial Meeting Of Arab Economic Council Praises UAE’s Efforts To Support Children

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Thu 05th September 2019 | 11:15 PM

CAIRO, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 05th Sep, 2019) The 104th session of the Ministerial Meeting of the Arab Economic and Social Council praised the efforts of the UAE to support children, as well as the pioneering role of H.H. Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, in empowering Arab children and creating enlightened future generations who are capable of leading future communities.

The opening of the permanent headquarters of the Arab Children's Parliament in Sharjah took place on 7th April, 2019, and its first session was held on 24th July, 2019.

The meeting reviewed a range of issues, most notably the economic and social policies that will be discussed at the forthcoming Arab Summit in March 2020, as well as a report on the progress of the implementation of several resolutions.

The UAE delegation participating in the meeting, which was held at the headquarters of the General Secretariat of the Arab League in Cairo, was headed by Eng. Mohamed Ahmed bin Abdul Aziz Al Shehhi, Under-Secretary of the Ministry of Economy for Economic Affairs.

Dr. Mohammed Nasser Al Ahbabi, Director-General of the UAE Space Agency, spoke during the interventions of speakers at the launch of the Arab Space Cooperation Initiative and the launch of the Arab satellite project 813.

He reviewed the UAE National Space Programme from vision to reality by showcasing the stages of the development of the programme and the components of the UAE space sector. The Primary mission of the Emirates Space Agency, the first space agency in the region is to develop this vital sector, promote specialised human cadres and relevant scientific research, and establish international partnerships and regulatory laws, as well as the Mars mission.

The meeting lauded the positive steps taken to implement the establishment of the Arab Space Cooperation Group and urged the Arab countries to cooperate with the Emirates Space Agency to form the group and adopt its statute.

Al-Shehhi said that the UAE supports all efforts related to the development of joint Arab action, especially in the economic and social fields. He pointed out that the hosting of the permanent seat of the Arab Parliament by the emirate of Sharjah is aimed at reinforcing the developmental message of the UAE and its efforts towards sustainable development.

