Ministerial roundtable envisions future of global SDGs implementation

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 13th Feb, 2025) A high-level ministerial roundtable on the future of Global Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) took place as part of the World Governments Summit 2025 (WGS).

Titled "Envisioning 2045: Inclusive Pathways to Sustainable Development," the meeting brought together a group of global and national leaders to discuss long-term strategies rooted in innovation and advanced technology to drive the global development agenda.

Participants reaffirmed their commitment to a forward-thinking approach centred on strategic foresight and proactive planning, ensuring a more inclusive and sustainable future by 2045.

The meeting was convened in response to unprecedented global challenges, emphasising the need for enhanced international cooperation and actionable steps aligned with global dialogues. The discussions highlighted the importance of knowledge exchange between ministers and government leaders to establish a unified and ambitious agenda for post-2030 development.

Chaired by Abdulla Nasser Lootah, Deputy Minister of Cabinet Affairs for Competitiveness and Knowledge Exchange, Chairman of the National Committee on SDGs and Vice-Chair of the Global Councils on SDGs, the meeting welcomed ministers from India, Canada, Uzbekistan, Brunei Darussalam, Jordan, Kyrgyzstan, Kosovo, Seychelles, Madagascar, Malta, South Africa, Mongolia, Latvia, and others.

International organisations such as the International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA) and UNICEF were also in attendance.

Notable UAE leaders included Hessa Buhumaid, Director-General, Community Development Authority, Dubai; Abdulla Al Saleh, Under Secretary of the Ministry of Economy; Razan Khalifa Al Mubarak, President of the International Union for Conservation of Nature and UN Climate Change High-Level Champion; Mohammed Saeed Al Nuaimi, Undersecretary of the Ministry of Climate Change and Environment; Dr. Shaikha Al Dhaheri, Secretary-General of the Environment Agency - Abu Dhabi; Omar Al Suwaidi, Director of the Executive Office and Sustainability Directorate in ADNOC; Dr. Amer Sharif, CEO of the Dubai Academic Health Corporation; Dr. Manal Taryam, CEO of Noor Dubai Foundation; and Mohammad Al Shamsi, Chief Officer Climate Change and Sustainability at DEWA, and other national leaders in the UAE.

Discussions were guided by the United Nations' SDG Progress Report, which underscored the urgency of overcoming existing obstacles and crafting a global vision that extends beyond 2030. Key areas of focus included climate change, technological equity, and demographic shifts all of which demand long-term, strategic solutions.

In his opening remarks, Abdulla Nasser Lootah, Deputy Minister of Cabinet Affairs for Competitiveness & Knowledge Exchange, Chairman of the National Committee on SDGs and Vice-Chair of the Global Councils on SDGs, stated, "Under the visionary leadership of the UAE, the National Committee on SDGs has launched the Ministerial Roundtable Platform introducing 'XDGs 2045' at the World Governments Summit.

This initiative is not just a continuation of past development agendas, it is a bold leap towards a resilient, inclusive, and sustainable future."

He further emphasised, "What was sufficient yesterday will not be enough for tomorrow. The future we aspire to cannot be built through individual efforts alone but through collective collaboration within effective participatory frameworks. Together, we lay the foundation for a global movement where development is fair, and opportunities are accessible to all without exception."

Belfor Fabio García Henao, Minister of Information and Communication Technologies in Colombia, stated, "Artificial intelligence and big data possess immense potential as catalysts for eradicating poverty, advancing sustainable education, and ensuring universal energy access is provided. They are harnessed to serve humanity and drive transformative change, rather than becoming tools that exacerbate economic and social disparities.

Mukhtar Babayev, representative of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan on Climate Issues and Climate Envoy, stated, "Confronting the climate crisis requires partnerships. At COP29 we implemented fair and shared solutions to finance sustainable development, and we proved that countries could agree and that multilateral process could deliver results. We are proud to continue working alongside the UAE on these global priorities because we believe that together we are more than the sum of our parts."

Razan Khalifa Al Mubarak, President of the International Union for Conservation of Nature and UN Climate Change High-Level Champion, said, "Our responsibility to protect nature is not just an optional consideration in our global development journey; it is a fundamental pillar for ensuring our continued progress and success for the climate, our well-being, and the health of our planet."

Francesco La Camera, Director-General of IRENA, said, "As we approach 2030, it is clear we are not on track to achieve SDG7—millions still lack access to clean energy. Urgent action, stronger cooperation, and systemic solutions are needed to drive progress. IRENA remains committed to shaping a sustainable energy future for all."

The roundtable concluded with a call from Hessa Buhumaid urging the international community to continue joint efforts while emphasising the importance of integrating all segments of society in shaping future policies and ensuring that progress pathways are equitable for all.

During the Ministerial Roundtable, the launch of the global XDGs 2045 Global Survey was announced as an interactive tool designed to ensure that the next development agenda is built on a collective vision that reflects the aspirations and voices of people from diverse continents and cultural backgrounds.

