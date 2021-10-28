UrduPoint.com

Ministers Adopt New Ambitious Agenda On Asia Labour Migration Governance In GCC During Abu Dhabi Dialogue

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Thu 28th October 2021 | 09:15 PM

Ministers adopt new ambitious agenda on Asia labour migration governance in GCC during Abu Dhabi Dialogue

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 28th Oct, 2021) A summit in Dubai for GCC and Asian labour ministers closed today, having agreed on an ambitious programme of collaboration among Member States for the next two years of the Abu Dhabi Dialogue.

The Sixth Ministerial Consultation brought to a successful conclusion the UAE’s Chairmanship of the forum, with a handover ceremony which welcomed the government of Pakistan as the new Chair.

Ten government ministers, forty senior officials and one hundred twenty participants from sixteen countries met in-person for the first time since 2019 to discuss a range of issues relating to the recruitment and employment of temporary contractual workers in the region.

They were joined by over fifty people online. After two days of discussions, the ministers agreed on a new agenda for Pakistan’s chairmanship of the Abu Dhabi Dialogue, which will focus on access to justice, skills partnerships, responding to the COVID-19 pandemic, gender and employment, and strengthening international cooperation.

Addressing the summit, Dr. Abdulrahman Abdulmannan Al Awar, Minister of Human Resources and Emiratisation, highlighted the importance of this agenda in establishing a new era for GCC-Asia labour relations.

Speaking to the assembled ministers, Dr. Al Awar said, "Looking to the future, we must take into account the new economic priorities of GCC countries: the increasing demand for skilled labour, industrial diversification and growth from productivity gains. We must take into account changing technology and the increasing importance of women in our labour markets.

And we must take into account the impact that COVID-19 has had on all of us, most notably the migrant workers we strive to protect."

The agenda marks a significant evolution in the Abu Dhabi Dialogue’s focus, with much greater emphasis on the development of knowledge economies and anticipating the effects that technology will have on working practices. It will also encourage increased cooperation on efforts to protect the health of workers.

New initiatives set out by ministers for further discussion include the development of regional guidelines on skills partnerships, raising awareness of information on health requirements for immigration and emigration purposes, an assessment of options for extending Wage Protection Systems to the domestic service sector, and research on means to encourage the employment of women in technology-related sectors.

At the hand-over ceremony, the UAE welcomed Makhdoom Khusro Bakhtiar, Federal Minister for Industries and Production Division of Pakistan, who accepted the leadership of the Abu Dhabi Dialogue on behalf of the government of Pakistan. Bakhtiar committed Pakistan’s ongoing support to the forum.

The UAE’s chairmanship has been a notable success, despite the pandemic, delivering eleven research papers, four workshops, a global consultation on labour mobility and a wide-ranging orientation programme for workers that aligns pre-departure and post-arrival orientation systems between countries across the region. Tomorrow, ministers have been invited on a guided tour of Expo 2020 Dubai.

Related Topics

Pakistan Technology UAE Dubai Abu Dhabi Women 2019 2020 Market All From Government Asia Labour Employment

Recent Stories

South Korean PM receives Saqr Ghobash

South Korean PM receives Saqr Ghobash

34 minutes ago
 Mohammed bin Rashid meets King of Bahrain

Mohammed bin Rashid meets King of Bahrain

34 minutes ago
 CM condoles with families of martyrs of Kurram, Mi ..

CM condoles with families of martyrs of Kurram, Miranshah incidents of terrorism ..

25 minutes ago
 After threats, France opens door to talks on fishi ..

After threats, France opens door to talks on fishing feud

25 minutes ago
 Ability to play fearless cricket makes Afghanistan ..

Ability to play fearless cricket makes Afghanistan a dangerous side; Saqlain Mus ..

25 minutes ago
 AJK cabinet decided to repeal contract employees r ..

AJK cabinet decided to repeal contract employees regularization act

25 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.