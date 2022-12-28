Ministers of cabinet affairs of UAE, Bahrain discuss cooperation

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 28th Dec, 2022) Mohammad bin Abdullah Al Gergawi, Minister of Cabinet Affairs, and Hamad bin Faisal Al Malki, Minister of Cabinet Affairs of Bahrain, discussed strengthening the cooperation between their ministries.

The meeting’s participants addressed the relations between the UAE and Bahrain, especially in light of the support of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and His Majesty King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa, King of Bahrain, as well as His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai.

The two sides then discussed their cooperation in modernising government work and exchanging expertise in all areas, to improve government performance and provide the best services.

The meeting was attended by Sheikh Khalid bin Abdullah Al Khalifa, Ambassador of Bahrain to the UAE, Mariam Adnan Al Ansari, Assistant Under-Secretary for Projects at the Bahraini Prime Minister Office for Project Affairs, Maryam Al Hammadi, Secretary-General of the UAE Cabinet, and a number of officials.