Ministers Of Education, Public Education Congratulate High School Toppers

Sumaira FH 18 seconds ago Fri 12th July 2019 | 06:45 PM

Ministers of Education, Public Education congratulate high school toppers

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 12th Jul, 2019) Hussain bin Ibrahim Al Hammadi, Minister of Education, and Jameela Al Muheiri, Minister of State for Public Education, have congratulated top ten of the 12th-grade students who achieved top scores in the 2018-2019 academic year.

They made surprise phone calls to the top achievers, praising their remarkable achievements and wished them further success in their future life.

Al Hammadi congratulated all graduating students, especially the school toppers, praising the academic excellence while at the same time congratulated parents on their children's achievements and their continuous follow-up and encouragement.

He also praised efforts made by the teaching and administrative staff for contributing to quality standards in the UAE schools.

On her part, Al Muheiri called on the students to continue their journey to learn and increase knowledge and excel in the education field. She stressed that the country's leadership is proud of them and their achievements and has always provided a supportive environment for young people.

The students were happy to receive calls from the ministers, noting that this kind gesture will encourage them to achieve further excellence.

