Ministries of Health, Education launch initiative to employ graduate nursing students

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 24th Jun, 2020) Ministry of Health and Prevention, MoHAP, represented by Nursing Department, has collaborated with Ministry of education and Commission for Academic Accreditation to recruit graduating nurses who completed their fundamental graduation requirements, enabling them to join as front line defenders against COVID-19 pandemic.

So far 35 graduate Emirati nurses have been recruited and 10 more will join the force in the near future. The collaboration included reviewing the current academic achievement for all courses attended by year two and above nursing students with the aim of accelerating their joining to the field under clinical supervision of qualified nurses.

Dr. Sumaya Mohammed Al Blooshi, Director of Nursing at MoHAP, expressed her deepest gratuities for the collaboration of Ministry of Education and Commission for Academic Accreditation and their commitment to serve the country and its first line of defence.

Additionally, MoHAP Nursing Department has conducted virtual meeting with representatives from local universities to discuss the nursing students’ situation as front line defenders along with the strategic steps required to support them. These included structured training on basics of infection control and prevention plus the use of personal protective equipment. Also, the discussion included provision of psychological support and remote counselling services to the students on the field.

The Ministry of Health and Prevention, and within the initiative to enhance the attractiveness of the nursing profession, provides scholarships for high school students of both genders, to study the Bachelor of Nursing within the state, sponsor tuition and housing fees, and commitment to provide a vacancy for immediate appointment after graduation.