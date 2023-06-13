UrduPoint.com

Ministry Extends Deadline For Companies To Meet Semi-annual Emiratisation Targets To 7 July

Published June 13, 2023

Ministry extends deadline for companies to meet semi-annual Emiratisation targets to 7 July

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 13th Jun, 2023) The deadline for meeting semi-annual Emiratisation targets for private sector companies with 50 employees or more has been extended from 30th June to 7th July, the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation (MoHRE) announced Tuesday.

MoHRE said this decision was taken by taking into consideration the Eid Al Adha holiday, which falls on the fourth week of June, “therefore, we decided to give more time for companies to reach their targets.”

Non-compliant companies will face an AED42,000 fine for each Emirati not employed starting 8th July, based on the 1% semi-annual Emiratisation growth requirement.

“As the Ministry is committed to achieving its objectives of creating a competitive job market for UAE nationals and developing their skills through more collaboration with the private sector, we decided allowing more time for companies to comply with the decision and avoid relevant penalties,” MoHRE said in a statement.

“We call on companies to take advantage of the extended deadline to reach their targets.”

“Emirati professionals have proven their competence across a range of positions in the private sector that require a high level of efficiency and knowledge,” it added. “This provides an enormous boost to our efforts, in line with the government’s objectives and vision. We consider the private sector to be an active partner in achieving long-term growth, as our collaborative efforts will benefit the job market.”

The Ministry noted that the objectives of the Emiratisation decisions are to “activate and enhance the role and competitiveness of UAE nationals in the labour market, as well as to ensure their active participation in the economic development.”

