Ministry of Cabinet Affairs honours DEWA for its digital leadership

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 12th Mar, 2025) DUBAI, 12th March, 2025 (WAM) – Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA) received the ‘Most Innovative Digital Transformation’ award provided by the Ministry of Cabinet Affairs. This is in a recognition of DEWA’s outstanding achievements in innovation and digital transformation. DEWA received the award for its groundbreaking digital power transmission substation that minimises energy waste and reduces the carbon footprint.

Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, MD & CEO of DEWA, expressed his pleasure at receiving the award, noting that the award underscores innovations that significantly enhance government excellence, offering sustainable solutions to current and future challenges while transforming them into opportunities for growth and development. Hussain Lootah, Executive Vice President of Transmission Power at DEWA, received the award on behalf of Al Tayer.

“Thanks to the wise directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, the culture of innovation has become a way of life and work approach for individuals and institutions in the government and private sectors.

It enhances efficiency and accelerates the achievement of national goals, driving digital transformation and sustainable development,” said Al Tayer.

“In line with the National Strategy for Advanced Innovation, DEWA provides a work environment that fosters innovation, and provides all the facilities and tools that will transform innovative ideas into reality, specifically in the field of sustainability, and clean and renewable energy. This is to realise our vision of being a globally leading sustainable innovative corporation committed to achieving net zero by 2050,” he added.

Switching to these innovative 132/11 kV power substations has shortened the construction period by 15% and cut initial costs by AED 2.7 million per substation. Each substation has reduced carbon emissions by 386 tonnes through a more compact building design while eliminating over 54 tonnes of carbon emissions annually by saving energy, thereby enhancing operational efficiency.

