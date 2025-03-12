Ministry Of Cabinet Affairs Honours DEWA For Its Digital Leadership
Muhammad Irfan Published March 12, 2025 | 08:15 PM
(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 12th Mar, 2025) DUBAI, 12th March, 2025 (WAM) – Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA) received the ‘Most Innovative Digital Transformation’ award provided by the Ministry of Cabinet Affairs. This is in a recognition of DEWA’s outstanding achievements in innovation and digital transformation. DEWA received the award for its groundbreaking digital power transmission substation that minimises energy waste and reduces the carbon footprint.
Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, MD & CEO of DEWA, expressed his pleasure at receiving the award, noting that the award underscores innovations that significantly enhance government excellence, offering sustainable solutions to current and future challenges while transforming them into opportunities for growth and development. Hussain Lootah, Executive Vice President of Transmission Power at DEWA, received the award on behalf of Al Tayer.
“Thanks to the wise directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, the culture of innovation has become a way of life and work approach for individuals and institutions in the government and private sectors.
It enhances efficiency and accelerates the achievement of national goals, driving digital transformation and sustainable development,” said Al Tayer.
“In line with the National Strategy for Advanced Innovation, DEWA provides a work environment that fosters innovation, and provides all the facilities and tools that will transform innovative ideas into reality, specifically in the field of sustainability, and clean and renewable energy. This is to realise our vision of being a globally leading sustainable innovative corporation committed to achieving net zero by 2050,” he added.
Switching to these innovative 132/11 kV power substations has shortened the construction period by 15% and cut initial costs by AED 2.7 million per substation. Each substation has reduced carbon emissions by 386 tonnes through a more compact building design while eliminating over 54 tonnes of carbon emissions annually by saving energy, thereby enhancing operational efficiency.
Recent Stories
Ministry of Cabinet Affairs honours DEWA for its digital leadership
Dubai Culture, Dubai Municipality partner to transform public spaces into artist ..
SC acquits two death row inmates after 17 years in child murder case
Gold price increases by Rs500 per tola in Pakistan
US strongly condemns terrorists’ attack on Jaffar Express train
Partners Forum discusses enhancing cooperation to achieve RTA’s objectives
Gross banks’ assets up by 2.4% to AED 4,56 billion at end of December 2024: C ..
Emirates Cancer Society, Burjeel Cancer Institute sign agreement to enhance heal ..
Ministry of Culture announces cultural, knowledge programmes for UAE Reading Mon ..
Dubai International Aquatics Championships to attract over 3000 swimmers
Officials: SPL driving force behind intellectual, cultural growth
NCEMA to organise exhibition to enhance community preparedness for crises, emerg ..
More Stories From Middle East
-
Ministry of Cabinet Affairs honours DEWA for its digital leadership1 minute ago
-
Dubai Culture, Dubai Municipality partner to transform public spaces into artistic landmarks2 minutes ago
-
Emirates, Parsys design pioneering new telemedicine station for inflight customers32 minutes ago
-
Partners Forum discusses enhancing cooperation to achieve RTA’s objectives46 minutes ago
-
Gross banks’ assets up by 2.4% to AED 4,56 billion at end of December 2024: CBUAE47 minutes ago
-
Emirates Cancer Society, Burjeel Cancer Institute sign agreement to enhance healthcare services for ..1 hour ago
-
Ministry of Culture announces cultural, knowledge programmes for UAE Reading Month 20252 hours ago
-
'Mother of the Nation' exhibition opens in New York on sidelines of CSW meeting2 hours ago
-
Dubai International Aquatics Championships to attract over 3000 swimmers2 hours ago
-
Officials: SPL driving force behind intellectual, cultural growth2 hours ago
-
NCEMA to organise exhibition to enhance community preparedness for crises, emergencies2 hours ago
-
Abu Dhabi's DCD organises 2025 Social Sector Strategic Retreat3 hours ago