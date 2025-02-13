Ministry of Climate Change and Environment champions collaborative action for boosting ocean ecosystems at WGS 2025

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 13th Feb, 2025) The Climate Action Forum discussed ocean ecosystems and their role in climate adaptation and mitigation, during a series of high-profile engagements and insightful panel discussions with global ocean experts, ministers and environmentalists.

Organised by Ministry of Climate Change and Environment on day 3 of the World Governments Summit 2025, the forum boasted the theme of “Oceans Sustainability”, the forum underscored the critical role of oceans in climate and environmental sustainability and their role in forging adaptation and mitigation solutions for a cleaner and greener future.

Dr. Amna bint Abdullah Al Dahak, Minister of Climate Change and Environment, opened the forum with a powerful speech underscoring the critical need for collaborative climate action to protect our oceans, highlighting that, “The UAE recognises that it is in our common interests to act, but more importantly, we believe that we have a common duty to act.”

Al Dahak went on to highlight the UAE's commitment to nature-driven solutions, including expanding mangrove cover and designating marine protected areas, as key strategies for mitigating climate change and preserving vital ecosystems, noting that such solutions hold the key to lowering emissions and providing a defense against the impacts of climate change.

Describing our oceans as humanity’s “vital allies”, the Minister stressed the interconnectedness of ocean health and global climate stability, urging international cooperation to address the escalating threats of rising sea levels, ocean acidification, and pollution.

Al Dahak’s address was followed by an insightful keynote speech by Hussain Mohamed Latheef, Vice President of the Maldives, who shared his invaluable perspective on the crucial intersection of ocean sustainability and climate resilience. He advocated for stronger international cooperation on climate action, particularly for small island states facing the most immediate threats from rising sea levels and changing ocean conditions.

The forum was attended by high-ranking officials and experts from the UAE as well as from countries around the world. Among the most notable personalities present at the forum was HE. Dr. Anxious Jongwe Masuka, Minister of Lands, Agriculture, Fisheries, Water and Rural Development in Zimbabwe who won the Best Minister Award at World Governments Summit.

The forum hosted four panel discussions focusing on different aspects of the ocean ecosystem and how it impacted the climate discourse.

The first panel discussion of the day entitled ‘Innovating for Blue Tomorrow’, focused on the UN Ocean Conference 2025 and the role of nature-based innovations, interventions and financing mechanisms that will drive a just, equitable transition in coastal countries. It proposed to lay the foundations of advancing joint multilateral opportunities, collaborative cross-sectoral mechanisms, and science-based decision making across dialogues.

This was followed by a very insightful discussion on ‘Zero Waste Ocean’. The session brought attention to global challenges and opportunities to reduce waste generated in the oceans, highlighting global efforts to promote integrated waste management approaches and work towards sustainable development goals.

The speakers explored integrated waste management and sustainable ocean management solutions as well as satellite technology for ocean conservation and sustainable use. They also proposed innovative solutions to reduce the amount of waste that ends up in our oceans and how to promote global access to ocean cleanup technologies.

The third session of the day was on ‘Deep Learning for Deep Seas: AI Innovations in Ocean Research’ to explore the latest advancements in AI enabled technologies and methodologies for studying the ocean. It was interesting to see how new underwater vehicles such as autonomous underwater vehicles were revolutionizing ocean conservation. The session shed light on advanced sensors for monitoring ocean conditions, genetic analysis techniques for marine organisms, and sophisticated data analysis tools that help scientists gain deeper insights into complex ocean ecosystems and phenomena like the impacts of climate change. It explored how AI contributes to sustainable fisheries management and facilitates the creation of detailed models of marine ecosystems.

The fourth and the final session of the day tackled ‘Ocean Sustainability and Climate Change’ highlighting the global challenges and opportunities to mitigate the impacts of climate change and the major factors that may threaten the future of oceans and marine life.

The speakers shared their thoughts on how the MENA region could enhance sustainable oceans to fight climate change. They also proposed actionable solutions to the urgent challenges facing the oceans, combining sustainable practices, innovative financing, and effective governance.