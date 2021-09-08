UrduPoint.com

Ministry Of Climate Change And Environment Hires New Batch Of Emirati Veterinarians, Agricultural Technicians

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Wed 08th September 2021 | 06:00 PM

Ministry of Climate Change and Environment hires new batch of Emirati veterinarians, agricultural technicians

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 08th Sep, 2021) The Ministry of Climate Change and Environment (MoCCAE) has employed 24 veterinarians and 17 agricultural technicians from the ranks of Emirati fresh graduates of higher education institutions in the UAE.

The move is part of a programme that aims to leverage youth capacities to strengthen food safety in the UAE.

Dr. Abdullah Belhaif Al Nuaimi, Minister of Climate Change and Environment, said, "To enhance food safety in the UAE – a strategic priority of MoCCAE – the Ministry has raised the efficiency of food testing laboratories through providing them with state-of-the-art testing equipment, and deploying higher numbers of veterinarians and technicians."

He added, "In line with MoCCAE’s approach to building national capacities and increasing the number of Emiratis working in these fields, and with the support of H.

H. Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Presidential Affairs, the Ministry hired a new batch of UAE national veterinarians and agricultural technicians."

MoCCAE allocated the new hires to testing and quarantine facilities at border crossings close to their areas of residence, where they will gain firsthand experience and help expedite the release of inbound food consignments.

The Ministry is currently working with multiple local academic institutions to design a qualification programme for veterinary medicine graduates. The practical training programme will serve as an alternative to the internship year that follows graduation.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Education UAE Border From

Recent Stories

78,495 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered duri ..

78,495 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered during past 24 hours: MoHAP

31 minutes ago
 Dubai Police handles 2.4 million emergency calls a ..

Dubai Police handles 2.4 million emergency calls at 10 seconds/call rate

31 minutes ago
 Squads for Cricket Associations T20 Cup announced

Squads for Cricket Associations T20 Cup announced

47 minutes ago
 UAE sends 100,000 COVID-19 vaccine doses to Maurit ..

UAE sends 100,000 COVID-19 vaccine doses to Mauritania

1 hour ago
 Pearl Petroleum signs US$250 million financing agr ..

Pearl Petroleum signs US$250 million financing agreement for expansion project i ..

1 hour ago
 FM asks world community to play role for Afghanist ..

FM asks world community to play role for Afghanistan's development

1 hour ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.