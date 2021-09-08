Ministry of Climate Change and Environment hires new batch of Emirati veterinarians, agricultural technicians

(@FahadShabbir)

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 08th Sep, 2021) The Ministry of Climate Change and Environment (MoCCAE) has employed 24 veterinarians and 17 agricultural technicians from the ranks of Emirati fresh graduates of higher education institutions in the UAE.

The move is part of a programme that aims to leverage youth capacities to strengthen food safety in the UAE.

Dr. Abdullah Belhaif Al Nuaimi, Minister of Climate Change and Environment, said, "To enhance food safety in the UAE – a strategic priority of MoCCAE – the Ministry has raised the efficiency of food testing laboratories through providing them with state-of-the-art testing equipment, and deploying higher numbers of veterinarians and technicians."

He added, "In line with MoCCAE’s approach to building national capacities and increasing the number of Emiratis working in these fields, and with the support of H.

H. Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Presidential Affairs, the Ministry hired a new batch of UAE national veterinarians and agricultural technicians."

MoCCAE allocated the new hires to testing and quarantine facilities at border crossings close to their areas of residence, where they will gain firsthand experience and help expedite the release of inbound food consignments.

The Ministry is currently working with multiple local academic institutions to design a qualification programme for veterinary medicine graduates. The practical training programme will serve as an alternative to the internship year that follows graduation.