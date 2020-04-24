Ministry of Climate Change and Environment holds coordination meeting with Municipalities on combatting COVID-19

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 24th Apr, 2020) The Ministry of Climate Change and Environment (MOCCAE) held a coordination meeting with municipalities across the UAE to take stock of preventive measures being enforced by municipal authorities.

The event drew the participation of Eng Saif Al Shara, Assistant Undersecretary for the Sustainable Communities Sector at MOCCAE, department directors from MOCCAE, and directors of the municipalities. They explored ways to address challenges faced by the municipal authorities while implementing preventive measures to limit the spread of COVID-19.

Topics included updates on the regulations issued for markets and commercial facilities, the regulations concerning food delivery, and the circular regulating major fish markets, released by the National Emergency, Crisis and Disasters Management Authority (NCEMA) in coordination with MOCCAE.

Moreover, the participants discussed the reports that the Ministry is preparing jointly with the municipalities on the recent developments in municipal work, particularly sustaining the food supply chains.

These reports are sent to NCEMA and align with its circular on strategic food inventory.

They also reviewed the regulations that will be issued to govern the work of food outlets during the holy month of Ramadan.

MOCCAE applauded the work of the municipalities in implementing NCEMA’s guidelines regarding the disinfection of public facilities and markets