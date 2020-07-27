UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Ministry Of Climate Change And Environment Implements Marine Environment Rehabilitation Programme

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Mon 27th July 2020 | 05:30 PM

Ministry of Climate Change and Environment implements Marine Environment Rehabilitation Programme

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 27th Jul, 2020) The Ministry of Climate Change and Environment, MoCCAE, is collaborating with the private sector to implement a comprehensive programme aimed at rehabilitating the UAE’s marine ecosystems.

The initiative is part of the ministry’s continued efforts to implement creative, feasible, and sustainable solutions to address the challenges facing the marine environment and support the development of the country’s blue economy.

The scheme involves growing corals and mangroves in coastal areas, as well as building artificial habitats, such as manmade caves, in the UAE waters. During H1 2020, the programme witnessed significant developments on several levels.

In partnership with Fujairah Municipality, the Municipality of Dibba Al-Fujairah, and the Fujairah Adventure Centre, MoCCAE established the Fujairah Coral Reef Gardens, the largest project of its kind in the country, in May 2019. The venture aims to cultivate 1.5 million corals over five years across an area of more than 300,000 square meters to conserve marine biodiversity and create a new local tourist attraction.

Coastal barriers and natural rocks provide an ideal environment for the formation of coral reefs. Building on this knowledge, the MoCCAE has launched a coral cultivation project using an innovative cutting technique called micro-fragmentation. The first stage involved planting 500 pieces of coral on natural rocks off the coast of Umm Al Qaiwain in depths ranging from five to 15 meters.

The ministry’s expert teams are also working to cultivate approximately 9,200 pieces of coral across 613 square meters off the coast of Kalba.

The project is on track to achieve the desired goal.

These efforts support the National Climate Change Adaptation Programme, as climate change puts considerable pressure on coral reefs, the Ministry of Climate Change and Environment, noted.

Mangrove forests form an integral part of coastal ecosystems. They play an effective role in reducing carbon emissions, contribute to mitigating the impact of natural disasters, and protect coastal areas from erosion caused by waves, marine currents, and human activity, especially construction. Besides, they enhance fisheries sustainability by providing an ideal breeding environment for a wide variety of fish species.

Most of the mangroves in the UAE are healthy and dense. At present, the total mangrove forest area in the country spans around 183 square kilometres, compared to 136.16 square kilometres in 2013.

To cultivate mangroves for use to rehabilitate degraded habitats as well as to plant new mangrove forests in coastal areas, the MoCCAE has set up a mangrove nursery. As of 2019, the ministry planted 100,000 mangrove seeds across 1.2 million square metres that have produced more than 34,000 seedlings.

The MoCCAE runs a joint programme with several private sector entities to build artificial habitats, including environment-friendly manmade caves, in coastal areas. Around 3,200 artificial caves have been installed so far in various locations of the country. The project is on track for completion in 2020.

Related Topics

UAE May 2019 2020 From Million

Recent Stories

Al-Othaimeen Urges Youth to Drive Change in Scienc ..

38 minutes ago

Shehryar for better utilization of social media to ..

22 seconds ago

Police prepare security plan for Eid ul Azha

24 seconds ago

ATC adjourns hearing in Barrister Fahad Malik murd ..

25 seconds ago

New law to position Dubai as world’s commercial ..

1 hour ago

ATC adjourns online blasphemous content sharing ca ..

27 seconds ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.