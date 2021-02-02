Ministry of Climate Change and Environment launches electronic CITES certificates

(@FahadShabbir)

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 02nd Feb, 2021) The Ministry of Climate Change and Environment (MoCCAE) has rolled out a new service that enables users to apply for a digital Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species of Wild Fauna and Flora (CITES) certificate through its website and phone application.

Customers can download the digital certificate on their smart devices and use it in an electronic format without the need to print it. Since the introduction of the service, the option to apply for paper CITES certificates at the Ministry’s Customer Happiness Centers is no longer available.

The CITES certificate is an official document used for approving import, export, and re-export permits of live species, specimens, or derivatives of flora and fauna listed in CITES appendices, and allows for their cross-border transport provided they meet all requirements. All CITES parties worldwide use the same certificate form.

Sultan Alwan, Acting Undersecretary of MoCCAE, said, "The move aligns with the UAE Government’s objective of establishing the UAE as a forerunner in the provision of smart services. The Ministry is keen on shifting all high-demand services to its electronic and smart platforms to make them more user-friendly and easily accessible.

The new service is part of the country’s obligations as a CITES party."

The digital certificate includes a QR code to verify its authenticity and validity.

Aimed at linking certificate issuance directly to consignment release, the new service offers customers the convenience to apply for and receive the certificates without physically visiting the Customer Happiness Centers, in addition to reducing paper consumption.

The ministry issues three types of CITES certificates: CITES import certificate, CITES export certificate and CITES re-export certificate.

CITES import certificate is required for bringing live animal and plant species listed in CITES Appendices and their derivatives into the UAE, and is valid for one year from the date of issue. The CITES export certificate is needed for exporting CITES-listed species that were bred or grown in the UAE, and is valid for six months from the date of issue.

Meanwhile, the CITES re-export certificate enables the export of CITES-listed species that were previously imported into the country, and is valid for six months from the date of issue.