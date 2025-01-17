Ministry of Climate Change and Environment launches ‘100,000 Seedlings’ initiative for UAE schools

AL AIN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 17th Jan, 2025) The Ministry of Climate Change and Environment (MOCCAE) in collaboration with the Ministry of Education, has launched the ‘100,000 Seedlings initiative, aimed at distributing Seedlings to public schools across the UAE.

The initiative seeks to promote awareness among students about the significance of agriculture, planting, and greening efforts, aligning with the goals of the ‘National Agriculture Centre’ under the ‘Plant the Emirates’ National Programme.

The initiative reflects the UAE’s commitment to strengthening best practices in sustainable agriculture and encouraging community participation in agricultural production and national food security.

The event took place at Mohammed Bin Khalid School in Al Ain, in the presence of Dr. Amna bint Abdullah Al Dahak, Minister of Climate Change and Environment.

Dr. Al Dahak said, “The ‘Plant the Emirates’ National Programme and the initiatives led by the ‘National Agriculture Centre’ have gained significant momentum in promoting sustainable agricultural practices and encouraging community participation in greening efforts across the UAE. This marks the continuation of the progress with the planting of 100,000 palm Seedlings to public schools. Beyond their role in education and training, schools serve as key platforms for nurturing generations who understand the importance of agriculture and planting in shaping our environment, lives, and future.”

She added, “The initiative reinforces the mission of the ‘National Agricultural to drive advancements in agriculture and strengthen national food security.

It aims to supply the sector with skilled national talents and farmers capable of shaping the future of agriculture and driving the country's environmental efforts forward.”

Sarah Al Amiri, Minister of Education, emphasised the Ministry's commitment to involving students in the Plant the Emirates National Programme and its initiatives, highlighting agriculture as a vital part of Emirati heritage that supports the nation's sustainable development goals.

The first batch of palm Seedlings was distributed during the event. Public schools across the UAE will initially receive 15,000 Seedlings. The Seedlings were provided by the Khalifa Centre for Genetic Engineering and Biotechnology and Jenaan Investment Company.

The Environment Friends Society is undertaking significant efforts by engaging volunteers, including school students and community members, to distribute and plant Seedling in various schools as part of the initiative's first phase.

In addition to providing Seedlings, the initiative will offer workshops and training sessions for school staff and students on proper tree planting techniques, tree care, and maintenance to ensure their healthy growth. The sessions will also cover the significance of various tree species in promoting environmental balance, combating climate change, and preserving natural ecosystems in the UAE. The goal is to transform several schools into green oases, reflecting the UAE’s vision of fostering a culture of greening, planting and integrating society with nature.