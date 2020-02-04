Ministry of Climate Change and Environment marks UAE Innovation Month

(@FahadShabbir)

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 04th Feb, 2020) To celebrate the UAE Innovation Month, the Ministry of Climate Change and Environment, MoCCAE, is hosting a series of activities throughout February that aims to promote environmental sustainability.

The ministry launched the month-long initiative at the National Science, Technology and Innovation Festival 2020 that kicked off today at the Festival Arena by InterContinental at the Dubai Festival City and will run until 8th February.

The MoCCAE is leveraging its participation to enhance public awareness over the Gheras application, which offers ample information on indigenous species and supports the ministry’s efforts to preserve biodiversity and to protect and restore the natural habitats of local plants. The Ministry is also showcasing the Eco-Tourism application and its latest addition – the agritourism page – through images and videos of marine and terrestrial protected areas in the UAE.

The schedule of activities includes Gamification, which seeks to pique the interest of young visitors to cut down their carbon footprint by playing online games. Meanwhile, the Agricultural Calendar aims to educate the community about the best seasons for growing various crops depending on the local climatic conditions.

Furthermore, the Waste Timeline intends to raise public awareness about different types of waste, the time taken for them to decompose, and the risks they pose to the environment, in addition to highlighting smart waste reduction and management practices.

As part of the Innovation Observatory, the ministry is posting visual content on its social media platforms that depict environmentally sustainable innovations, including its own.

Adding an element of healthy competition to the event, throughout February, the Innovative Customer Contest invites customers of UAE government entities, such as the MoCCAE, to submit original ideas to improve the quality of service and delivery channels, and enhance the efficiency of government work through the 171 Tawasul platform. The best ideas will win rewards.

Underlining the importance of the UAE Innovation Month, Aisha Al Abdooli, Chief Innovation Officer at MoCCAE, said, "The UAE Innovation Month is a nationwide celebration of groundbreaking and inventive concepts. By encouraging public and private sector entities, as well as individuals to embrace innovative practices, the festival significantly contributes to strengthening the UAE's position as a global hub for innovation."

She added that the ministry is committed to fostering innovation that drives environmental sustainability in the UAE.