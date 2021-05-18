Ministry of Climate Change and Environment rolls out phase one of new digital services platform

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 18th May, 2021) The Ministry of Climate Change and Environment (MOCCAE) today announced that phase one of its new digital services platform has gone live in line with the UAE Strategy for Government Services.

Under the theme ‘Go Digital’, the platform will cover all 115 services that MOCCAE offers to its customers. It will become fully operational in five phases that are scheduled for completion within two years.

Phase one comprises licensing services for veterinary facilities and practicing animal care, veterinary medicine and supporting professions, agricultural engineering, and professions associated with animal farming, including issue and renewal of licenses as well as addition and cancellation of activities.

Phase two will include services catering to fishermen, farmers, and animal breeders, phase three will cover material registration and approval services, and phase four will include import and export services. Meanwhile, the final phase will encompass services related to cross-border trade in endangered animal and plant species in compliance with the Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species of Wild Fauna and Flora (CITES).

Once fully operational, the platform will be a single service interface, integrated internally within the Ministry and externally with other concerned government entities. It will feature proactive communications, such as reminders, eligibility notifications, and informative messages that automatically anticipate the services customers need without receiving application requests.

Moreover, it will include a comprehensive customer database and service history to facilitate service application and delivery.

Dr. Abdullah Belhaif Al Nuaimi, Minister of Climate Change and Environment, said: "We are proud to introduce our new digital services platform that will improve customer experience and enhance customer happiness. It will reduce the time spent on conducting government transactions by providing access to the full spectrum of MOCCAE’s services through one interface. It will also reduce operational costs through offering paper-free services and minimising visits to the Ministry’s Customer Happiness Centres. Our ultimate aim is to reach zero visits, thus eliminating the need for some of the centres."

In developing the platform, MOCCAE is conducting workshops with customers to collect Voice of the Customer (VoC) data, getting an insight into their journey and experience, their expectations and requirements to make the services more user-friendly, the obstacles they face, and their suggestions to overcome them.

The Ministry is working on full digital integration of joint services with 65 strategic partners from the ranks of Federal and local government entities across the UAE, including municipalities, economic development departments, and customs authorities.