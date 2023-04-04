Ministry of Climate Change and Environment signs MoU with Essa Al Ghurair Investment

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 04th Apr, 2023) The Ministry of Climate Change and Environment has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Essa Al Ghurair Investment LLC, as part of a collaboration on the ministry's National Carbon Sequestration Project.

Mariam bint Mohammed Almheiri, Minister of Climate Change and the Environment, and Essa Abdullah Al Ghurair, Chairman of the board of Directors of Essa Al Ghurair Investment LLC, attended the signing.

The MoU aims to help realise the UAE Net Zero by 2050 strategic initiative, and aligns with the efforts of the two sides to contribute to achieving the National Carbon Sequestration Project's objective of planting 100 million mangroves by 2030.

Commenting on the new partnership, Almheiri said that the ministry is keen to strengthen its cooperation with the public and private sectors in the country as part of its efforts to protect the environment and achieve climate neutrality by 2050.

We are happy to cooperate with Essa Al Ghurair Investment, which highlights the private sector’s contribution to the ministry’s work to ensure a sustainable future in the UAE, she added, noting that their cooperation is an example of the unified efforts of all national authorities to address climate challenges and protect the environment.

As per the MoU, the ministry will provide technical consultations related to mangrove cultivation, such as conducting soil and water studies and drafting related capacity-building programmes. Meanwhile, the company will support the initiative by planting 500,000 to 1 million mangrove seedlings over the next ten years.

Al Ghurair said that the MoU’s signing is the start of a “journey of giving” for the UAE’s environment, adding that the company will start planting mangroves in a specific location and then expand across other areas.

The ministry is cooperating with partners in the public and private sectors, as well as non-governmental organisations, to make the National Carbon Sequestration Project a reality.