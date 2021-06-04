Ministry of Climate Change and Environment unveils three initiatives to mark World Environment Day

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 04th Jun, 2021) To celebrate World Environment Day 2021, held under the theme ‘Ecosystem Restoration’, the Ministry of Climate Change and Environment (MOCCAE) has rolled out three national initiatives that advance the UAE’s efforts to leverage innovation to conserve and restore ecosystems.

Dr. Abdullah Belhaif Al Nuaimi, Minister of Climate Change and Environment, said: "Over five decades, the UAE has worked hard to ensure that its development journey did not come at the expense of the environment. MOCCAE continues these efforts through an integrated approach that combines effective environmental legislation and regulations with on-the-ground action."

He added: "As we celebrate World Environment Day, we are proud to announce three new initiatives that will help develop game-changing solutions to environmental issues and inform decision making."

MOCCAE has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with idea innovator company Ideanco to initiate collaboration in promoting pioneering climate solutions and entrepreneurship in the field.

Under the agreement, the Ministry will support Ideanco’s Climathon. Set to run from October 2 to 12, 2021, the hackathon will bring together the brightest minds to present promising cleantech ideas with a potential global impact that can help solve common challenges to air quality, mobility, and agribusiness. MOCCAE will determine the initiative’s mechanism, main pillars, and future steps, as well as coordinate with partners to promote the hackathon.

In addition, the scope of the MoU covers joint campaigns and programs aimed at raising public environmental awareness and engaging youth in environmental preservation and sustainability drives.

The two entities will also work together to support startups in the climate change and sustainability space.

MOCCAE has published the fourth edition of the UAE State of Green Economy Report. The document examines long-term post-COVID-19 recovery strategies in green economy and digital economy as well as the achievements of government and private sector green growth initiatives.

The report reviews climate change adaptation measures from an economic perspective with a focus on the climate risk assessment that the Ministry conducted across key sectors. It also outlines the implementation framework of the UAE Green Agenda and its progress five years after the policy’s issue.

Highlighting the importance of international cooperation in advancing the shift to green economy, the publication lists some of the events that the UAE convened to catalyse global partnerships in this area.

MOCCAE has launched the UAE Chemical Research Platform, a research network that studies the effects of chemicals on humans and the environment with the aim of promoting the use of clean production technologies and building the capacities of workers in the field of chemicals management.