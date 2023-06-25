Open Menu

Ministry Of Climate Change And The Environment, MENA Fintech Association Launch 'Sustainable Fintech Pledge'

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 25, 2023 | 02:30 PM

Ministry of Climate Change and the Environment, MENA Fintech Association launch &#039;Sustainable Fintech Pledge&#039;

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 25th Jun, 2023) The Ministry of Climate Change and the Environment (MOCCAE), and the middle East and North Africa Fintech Association (MFTA), announced the launch of the Sustainable Fintech Pledge today, aimed at integrating sustainability principles into the operations of FinTech companies, contributing to a more resilient and prosperous future.

The Sustainable FinTech Pledge aligns with the response of the MENA FinTech Association to the climate crisis, in line with the UAE Net Zero by 2050 strategic initiative.

The pledge was launched at the headquarters of the Ministry of Climate Change and the Environment, in the presence of Mariam bint Mohammed Almheiri, Minister of Climate Change and the Environment, and Namir Khan, Chairman of MFTA, along with representatives from the Ministry and the Association.

Almheiri said, “The Sustainable FinTech Pledge is a tangible demonstration of the transformative power of technology in achieving sustainable development. It reflects our commitment to building a more sustainable and resilient future as we prepare to host COP28 and celebrate the Year of Sustainability.”

“Through enabling green finance, we aim to build businesses that strive for sustainable economic development while establishing projects that fulfil the UAE's climate and environmental commitments, leading to achieve the goals of the UAE Net Zero by 2050 strategic initiative. We invite more companies and financial institutions in the country to join this pledge and actively contribute to the UAE's journey towards a more sustainable future,” she added.

Signatories of the pledge, including eminent organisations such as Abu Dhabi Global Market (ADGM), Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC), BPC, and others, commit to five core principles: embedding sustainability in business operations, maintaining transparency and accountability, inspiring change beyond organisational boundaries, unlocking climate innovation in finance, and encouraging the development of sustainable fintech products and services.

For his part, Nameer Khan commented, “The Sustainable Fintech Pledge is an ambitious yet achievable initiative. By joining forces, we strongly believe that fintechs have the power to drive a bold change in reducing environmental impact. Actions can be taken at the core by embedding sustainability in how they design technologies for the financial world. We at MFTA are very proud to have created this movement. We will additionally offer the necessary assistance to ensure the success of our fintech members in delivering sustainable fintech solutions.”

MENA Fintech Association is a non-profit association that fosters an open dialogue for the MENA Fintech community, shaping the future of financial services in the region. The Sustainable Fintech Pledge is an integral part of MFTA's broader sustainability strategy, which includes an extensive sustainability programme, the Sustainable Fintech Alliance (SFA), and collaborations with institutions such as the London Institute of Banking and Finance and the Edinburgh Business school.

The Ministry of Climate Change and the Environment and the MENA Fintech Association invited all regional fintech companies to join the Sustainable Fintech Pledge and help shape a more sustainable future.

Related Topics

Africa World Technology Business UAE Dubai Abu Dhabi London Edinburgh Alliance Middle East Market All From

Recent Stories

UAE GDP grows by 7.9% in 2022

UAE GDP grows by 7.9% in 2022

7 minutes ago
 AD Ports Group partners with Premier Marine to est ..

AD Ports Group partners with Premier Marine to establish &#039;SAFEEN Drydocks&# ..

7 minutes ago
 Sorbonne University Abu Dhabi launches Research In ..

Sorbonne University Abu Dhabi launches Research Institute to foster innovation a ..

1 hour ago
 Fujairah Ruler congratulates Emir of Qatar on acce ..

Fujairah Ruler congratulates Emir of Qatar on accession anniversary

2 hours ago
 UAE leaders congratulate President of Slovenia on ..

UAE leaders congratulate President of Slovenia on National Day

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 25 June 2023

5 hours ago
Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 25 June 2023 - Today's ..

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 25 June 2023 - Today's Gold Price in Pakistan

5 hours ago
 Sharjah Ruler congratulates Emir of Qatar on acces ..

Sharjah Ruler congratulates Emir of Qatar on accession anniversary

13 hours ago
 MBRSC announces winners of UAE Zero Robotic Progra ..

MBRSC announces winners of UAE Zero Robotic Programming Challenge

13 hours ago
 UAE President, Vice Presidents congratulate Emir o ..

UAE President, Vice Presidents congratulate Emir of Qatar on accession anniversa ..

14 hours ago
 Pakistan summons Indian Charge d' Affaires over ce ..

Pakistan summons Indian Charge d' Affaires over ceasefire violation

16 hours ago
 Yumna Zaidi overrated figure, says Nadia Afghan

Yumna Zaidi overrated figure, says Nadia Afghan

17 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East