Ministry of Climate Change hosts media roundtable on COP25, highlights preparations for UAE’s participation

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 27th Nov, 2019) The Ministry of Climate Change and Environment, MOCCAE, in collaboration with the Embassies of Spain and Chile in the UAE, today hosted a media roundtable on the upcoming 25th session of the Conference of the Parties, COP25, to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change, UNFCCC.

Set to take place under the presidency of the Government of Chile in Madrid, Spain, from 2nd to 13th December, 2019, COP25 seeks to underline the next crucial steps to be taken in advancing the UN climate action agenda. It is expected to draw the participation of 25,000 stakeholders, including representatives of world governments, NGOs and businesses from the UNFCCC’s 198 member countries.

Eng. Fahed Al Hammadi, Acting Assistant Under-Secretary for the Green Development and Climate Change Sector at the MOCCAE; Antonio Alvarez Barthe, Ambassador of Spain to the UAE; and Jorge Daccarett, Ambassador of Chile to the UAE, headlined the roundtable and highlighted the roles of their countries in ensuring the successful outcome of the conference.

Al Hammadi said, "The UAE delegation to COP25 will comprise 80 members from the public and private sector and academia, and will aim to underscore the global urgency to expedite the implementation of climate adaptation measures as the only viable solution at this stage to protect the lives of millions of people in climate-vulnerable communities.

The delegation will also showcase the UAE’s leading experience in this area through the National Climate Change Adaptation Programme."

Barthe said, "Getting ready to host the COP25 in one month is a huge challenge, but Spain is willing to make every effort that goes into combating climate change and saving our planet."

"Chile assumes the presidency of COP25 with the conviction that climate change is a collective task that must, therefore, be resolved not only by the Parties of the Convention but with the cooperation of the private sector, civil society, the scientific community, and academia," Daccarett said.

"We hope that at the end of COP25, we can agree on practical steps that take us a little closer to a future that is safe for the next generations. We do not have time to lose. The time for action is now," he added.

COP25 paves the way for more ambitious climate commitments from members, ahead of the Paris Agreement entering into force in 2020.