Ministry of Climate Change, IFHC join forces to preserve vulnerable species

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 21st Jun, 2020) The International Fund for Houbara Conservation, IFHC, and the UAE Ministry of Climate Change and Environment, MoCCAE, have announced the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding, MoU, that is aimed at enhancing efforts to conserve the Houbara bustard, an emblematic species in Arabian culture.

The signing of the MoU will see IFHC lend its proficiency in developing uniform standards, procedures, and mechanisms in promoting efforts geared towards the conservation of the Houbara, in addition to enhancing coordination between both entities in mounting and driving awareness campaigns dedicated to Houbara conservation.

Commenting on signing the MoU, Majid Al Mansouri, Managing Director, IFHC, said, "Our partnership with MoCCAE reinforces our commitment to protecting species and their environments while driving sustainable development in line with the vision of our nation’s esteemed leadership towards the next 50 years. This MoU strengthens our collaboration to continue the work on Houbara conservation by driving global discourse and for a sustainable future.

"

The MoU will see IFHC and MoCCAE working together on; strengthening the enforcement of legislation and agreements to combat excess hunting; participating in organising, sponsoring and hosting specialised conferences and forums for the conservation of Houbara; and exchanging information and scientific expertise related to the protection and breeding of the Houbara.

The MoU will also witness the two sides working with a view to restoring wild populations of Houbara and releasing them into their natural habitats to sustain their species, according to protocols; setting uniform standards, procedures, controls, and mechanisms to combat illegal trade; as well as jointly coordinating in awareness campaigns for the conservation of Houbara.

IFHC has to date bred more than 480,000 Houbara at its four dedicated breeding and research centres and has released more than 285,000 in its mission to ensure viable wild Houbara populations. It has successfully engaged with more than 22 countries across the species’ migratory range.