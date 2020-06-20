UrduPoint.com
Ministry Of Climate Change, International Fund For Houbara Conservation Sign Agreement To Strengthen Houbara Protection

Sat 20th June 2020 | 04:00 PM

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 20th Jun, 2020) The Ministry of Climate Change and Environment, MOCCAE, and the International Fund for Houbara Conservation, IFHC, inked a memorandum of understanding, MoU, to enhance joint efforts to save the species from extinction.

Dr Thani bin Ahmed Al Zeyoudi, Minister of Climate Change and Environment, and Mohamed Ahmed Al Bowardi, Deputy Chairman of IFHC, signed the agreement.

Topics covered under the MoU include boosting regional and global cooperation to protect the species, highlighting the UAE’s role in houbara conservation, executing laws and agreements combating houbara overhunting, aligning procedures and regulations related to countering the illegal trade of the species, and releasing wild houbaras into their natural habitat.

Moreover, MOCCAE and IFHC agreed to co-host relevant conferences and forums, as well as exchange scientific information and expertise on houbara conservation and rehabilitation.

The two entities plan to form a joint work team to execute the MoU that will meet regularly to review the progress made.

The MoU aligns with MOCCAE’s commitment to safeguarding local biodiversity, particularly endangered species, through establishing legislations for flora and fauna conservation, such as laws banning illegal wildlife hunting and trade, and launching initiatives to restore natural habitats, such as cultivating mangroves and coral reefs.

IFHC has won recognition as a global pioneer in houbara conservation. Since the launch of its captive breeding program, the Fund has bred 480,000 birds and released over 285,000 birds into the wild across the migratory range of the species. The Fund is now actively engaged with more than 22 countries, sharing its scientific and research knowledge with conservation efforts worldwide.

