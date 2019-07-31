UrduPoint.com
Ministry Of Climate Change Launches Ghafat Al Khair Initiative In Dubai

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Wed 31st July 2019 | 07:15 PM

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 31st Jul, 2019) The Ministry of Climate Change and Environment, MoCCAE, in collaboration with Dubai's Community Development Authority, CDA, today rolled out the Ghafat Al Khair initiative that aims to provide senior citizens in the emirate with 200 Ghaf seedlings to plant in their houses.

To kick off the initiative that focuses on preserving nation’s heritage and environment in the UAE during the Year of Tolerance, Dr. Thani bin Ahmed Al Zeyoudi, Minister of Climate Change and Environment, and Ahmed Julfar, Director-General of CDA, planted a Ghaf tree in the Authority’s Thukher Social Club in Dubai’s Al Barsha area.

Dr. Al Zeyoudi said, "Selecting the Ghaf tree as the theme of the Year of Tolerance adds greater momentum to our efforts to target indigenous plants in our greening efforts. Ghaf trees, in particular, are associated with the founding father of the UAE, late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, who planted thousands of them and issued legislations that made it illegal to cut them down.

He added, "MOCCAE is always keen to join forces with the public and private sector to preserve local biodiversity and make the UAE greener. Ghafat Al Khair is in line with the Ministry’s efforts to mark the Year of Tolerance. We hope the initiative will increase public understanding that the concept of tolerance is not limited to human interactions and includes in its scope the peaceful coexistence of people and their surrounding environment."

For his part, Julfar applauded MoCCAE for engaging senior citizens in its community outreach activities. He said, "The Ghaf tree is deeply-rooted in the tradition and culture of this land. Similar to our elderly, the tree is a symbol of our national identity, generosity and pride."

