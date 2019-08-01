UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Ministry Of Community Development Approves 'Journalists' Association' Name Change

Faizan Hashmi 39 minutes ago Thu 01st August 2019 | 04:45 PM

Ministry of Community Development approves 'Journalists' Association' name change

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 01st Aug, 2019) Hessa Essa Buhumaid, Minister of Community Development, issued Ministerial Resolution No. 195 of the Year 2019 on changing the name of the Journalists' Association to the Emirati Journalists' Association.

According to the Ministerial Resolution No. 588 of the Year 2000 on the announcement by the Journalists' Association in the Al Watan newspaper on 1st July 2019, regarding the change in its name, the ministry issued its approval on changing its name to the Emirati Journalists' Association. It was enforceable from the date of its issuance, and the relevant authorities should implement their related tasks.

It should be published in the official gazette.

Mohammed Al Hammadi, Chairman of the Emirati Journalists' Association, thanked the Ministry of Community Development for supporting the public profit organisations in the country and praised its role and its follow-up of all the work and for providing them with technical support and advice.

He noted that the association’s name was changed upon the approval of its members during the extraordinary general assembly on 18th April 2019, in which some provisions of the statute were changed as well.

