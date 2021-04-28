Ministry of Community Development fulfills wishes of 12 children orphans

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 28th Apr, 2021) The Ministry of Community Development fulfilled the wishes of (12) orphan children as part of the ministry's initiative named "Fi Al Shoufa" i.e. (Meaning in English as you wish) to celebrate the Orphan Day in the Muslim World, coinciding 15th of the holy month of Ramadan each year.

The "Fi Al Shoufa" i.e. (Meaning in English as you wish) initiative that was supervised by the Social Protection Department at the Ministry of Community Development, came as part of providing support and welfare to children orphans, with the aim of bringing them joy and pleasure through fulfilling their dreams and wishes.

The initiative was implemented in collaboration with Emirates Islamic Bank by providing financial support for purchasing their wishing gifts, the purchase of wish gifts and Emirates Red Crescent, Ajman Centre to provide the list of orphans named crescent buds who are eligible for the support and wish-making.

On this occasion, the Customers’ Happiness Centre of the Ministry of Community Development celebrated the Orphan Day in the Muslim World (15th Ramadan 1443) through organising the "orphan’s joy" activity which included the distribution of purchase vouchers from Al Waha Shopping center, in addition to "Sidret Al Omniat" activity to fulfill the wishes of the orphans and giving them gifts, as well as "orphan child Eidya" i.

e. a type of a money gift given to younger children during Eid as part of celebrating the joy of Eid.

The Ministry of Community Development celebrates Orphan’s Day each year emphasising the orphan's position within the heart of the society and demonstrating the keenness of the UAE and the community provide welfare for all the members of the society, particularly children, and ensure they have an active future role in the process of sustainable development.

The Orphan's Day in the Muslim world is an annual event that promotes community cohesion and reflects a positive atmosphere of communication, solidarity, interdependence and positive value, consolidation of joy and happiness in the hearts of children orphans in particular.