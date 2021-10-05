Ministry of Community Development honours 262 teachers

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 05th Oct, 2021) Hessa Essa Buhumaid, Minister of Community Development, stressed that the important efforts and role of teachers at the ministry’s people of determination centres as well as the satisfaction and happiness of parents with the type of education and empowerment of students of determination marks an excellence award for both teachers and the ministry for providing the best services for all its customers whether in the customers’ happiness centres, social development centres or people of determination centres.

This was announced during the ceremony which was organised by the Ministry of Community Development remotely, on the occasion of the "World Teacher's Day", coinciding on 5th October each year, in the presence of a number of senior management staff at the Ministry, teachers, specialists and staff of the people of determination centres all over the UAE in celebration and appreciation of the efforts and achievements of the teachers during their remote education and rehabilitation.

Buhumaid, said: "Every action and effort by the teachers to educate and rehabilitate the students of determination and each achievement they embody is the completion of a cycle of achievement, excellence and distinction; every success they achieve is a success for all of us and our students. We appreciate the teachers' fruitful efforts and recognise their keenness to achieve the best results for students; despite all the circumstances their determined will and loyalty encouraged them to do more and more".

In a speech addressed to the teachers, she said: "You have worked remotely and closely, your unlimited efforts highly reflected the students’ achievements whether in education or rehabilitation or even in the employment and production efforts of "Mashagel Workshops" remotely or at field.

Buhumaid expressed her gratitude and appreciation for (262) teaching and administration staff at (8) people of determination centres in Dubai, Ajman, Um Al-Qiwain, Al Fujairah, Ras Al Khaimah and Dibba Al Fujairah, in addition to the Early Intervention Centres in Dubai and Al Fujairah which provide educational and rehabilitation services to (766) students and initiatives to promote inclusion, empowerment and stimulate work and productivity of students in this category.

She noted the important role of parents and their successful efforts during the past period to encourage the students of determination.

The honouring ceremony, which was attended by dozens of teachers, students of determination and their parents remotely, included a welcome speech and a panel discussion session shared by parents and teachers to talk about the education and rehabilitation of people of determination during the past period by reviewing their outstanding experiences, highlighting the daily challenges faced by children, parents and families during distance education.