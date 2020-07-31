UrduPoint.com
Ministry Of Community Development Interacts With Senior Emiratis Through 'You Are Our Eid Joy'

Fri 31st July 2020

Ministry of Community Development interacts with senior Emiratis through 'You are our Eid Joy'

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 31st Jul, 2020) On the occasion of Eid al-Adha, the Ministry of Community Development launched a nationwide initiative for senior Emiratis called "You are our Eid Joy" which included the distribution of Eid gifts at the senior Emiratis happiness centres in Dubai, Sharjah and Ajman in collaboration with Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank.

The initiative also included interactive e-screens at these centres to promote communication with senior Emiratis remotely and exchange greetings among family and relatives on the occasion of these blessed days.

The initiative was launched at the Senior Emiratis Centre in Ajman, affiliated with the Ministry of Community Development, Dubai Senior Emiratis Centre at Dubai Health Authority, and Old People Home at Sharjah Social Services Department in the presence of representatives of the Ministry, Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank and senior citizens.

On this occasion, Alia Al Joker, Director of Family Development Department at the Ministry of Community Development stated that the initiative reflects the UAE's wise leadership welfare for senior Emiratis as they are the cornerstone of building the nation.

Mariam Al Tamimi, Chairman of the Community Responsibility Council at Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank, added, "We, at Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank, are pleased to collaborate with the Ministry of Community Development in launching the initiative."

