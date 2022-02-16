Ministry Of Community Development Launches 'Innovation Charter'

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 16th Feb, 2022) Hessa Bint Essa Buhumaid, Minister of Community Development, launched the ‘Innovation Charter’ coinciding with the ‘UAE Innovates’ Month, February 2022.

The minister said that the launch of the Innovation Charter promotes the ministry's efforts to complete its innovative approach within certain regulations and incentives to ensure greater participation and effectiveness, in terms of quality, value and impact of ideas related to innovation on ground, and through its services to all community members. She added that the Ministry is waiting for excessive efforts from the staff to reflect their role based on excellence and innovative ideas.

The charter is a set of commitments designed to encourage the delivery of innovative ideas, develop services and processes in accordance with best practices, continuous development of programs and channels, provide and manage ideas, create a stimulating environment for innovative ideas to promote efficiency and institutional sustainability, adopt a framework that documents and preserves the ownership of innovator ideas.

It also includes a pledge to establish an effective partnership with partners and clients to build an alliance that supports the spirit of collective innovation, and encourage individuals who wish to contribute to specialized research and studies to promote innovation and future.

It was launched during an event organised by the Ministry as part of the Innovation Week at Expo 2020 Dubai, in the presence of Moza Al Akraf Al Suwaidi, Undersecretary of the Ministry and top senior management at the Ministry.