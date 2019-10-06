UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Ministry Of Community Development Launches 'Blockathon' Competition

Faizan Hashmi 58 seconds ago Sun 06th October 2019 | 05:00 PM

Ministry of Community Development launches 'Blockathon' competition

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 06th Oct, 2019) The Ministry of Community Development launched the ‘Social Blockathon’ Competition that aims for developing software through Blockchain technology accomplished within a specified time, in order to design beneficial programs for educational, social and recreational purposes.

The competition comes as part of providing solutions and applications for families, people of determination, senior emiratis, Public Non-Benefit Associations in the areas of awareness and social care. This was announced during the ministry’s participation in GITEX Technology Week 2019 held at Dubai World Trade Center between 6-10 October.

The "Blockathon" is a new technology that gathers both programming specialists, graphic and interface designers, to develop the Blockchain software. They participate collaboratively and in a timely manner to deliver programs for educational, social or recreational purposes. Each team will work on the idea of ​​a system that serves the community and the team applies it creatively, by developing applications on the Blockathon application to serve the beneficiaries of all categories.

On this occasion, Saeed Abdulla, Information Technology Advisor at the Ministry of Community Development, said: "The Blockathon Social Competition" is opened for all the community members to create more community development ideas in smart applications to enhance the ministry’s objectives in providing proactive community services, support sustainable community development visions, and achieve the strategic goals of the Ministry of Community Development emerging from the UAE 2021 vision and 2071 centennial goals".

He emphasised that the deadline of receiving the applications for the competition is 1st February 2020.

All participating applications will be evaluated, winners will be announced and prizes distributed during the UAE Innovation Month on February 2020. Prizes are divided as follows: AED30,000 for the first place, AED20,000 for the second, and AED10,000 for the third place.

The "Social Blockathon" competition themes are based on key topics including: blockchain solutions for various use cases, applications for people of determination, applications of senior citizens, social awareness applications, social care applications, family applications. The idea must be completed and implemented on time, using pre-designed software and applications are not allowed, the implemented application should be either a site or a smart application that coincides with Blockchain. The intellectual rights of the participating applications are for the party that proposed it, while the intellectual property rights of the participating and winning applications are owned by the Ministry of Community Development.

The judging criteria for the "Social Blockathon" competition are based on themes: accuracy, security, innovation and application, easy usage, scalability and connectivity with other applications and systems, as well as the quality of the final report and presentation. It is noted that "Blockathon" is a two section short cut word "Blockchain and Marathon", where Blockchain means applications that work through this innovative technology "Blockchain", while marathon refers to the endurance race. Therefore, the term "Blockathon" has become world widely recognized of software races for "Blockchain" applications.

Related Topics

World Technology UAE Dubai Marathon SITE February October 2019 2020 Family All From Race

Recent Stories

Ministry of Education, private school groups commi ..

31 minutes ago

General Civil Aviation Authority organises youth c ..

46 minutes ago

EAD hosts 4th IUCN Species Survival Commission Lea ..

2 hours ago

ADGM signs agreement with Registrar of Companies N ..

2 hours ago

OpEd: Zayed&#039;s ambition from Earth to space

3 hours ago

UAEJJF embraces online technology to enhance reach ..

4 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.