Ministry Of Community Development Launches 'Mashagel' Project For People Of Determination

Tue 21st January 2020 | 12:15 AM

Ministry of Community Development launches 'Mashagel' project for People of Determination

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 21st Jan, 2020) The Ministry of Community Development has launched "Mashagel" project for vocational training, rehabilitation and employment of the People of Determination.

Under the project a Mashagel centres will be established across the seven emirates, with the opening of the first centre at the Social Development Centre in Ajman. It will be affiliated to the Welfare & Rehabilitation of the People of Determination in the Ministry of Community Development.

The project is launched under the Ministerial Decision of Hessa Essa Buhumaid, Minister of Community Development, on the opening of such centres.

The "Mashagel" centre will be associated to various initiatives and workshops organised by the Ministry such as "Qelada" Jewelry, people of determination bracelets, Janna Dates, Tasneem Chocolates and other development projects and ideas targeting the inclusion, rehabilitation and empowerment of the People with Determination.

Hessa Buhumaid emphasised that the establishment of these centres are based on the goals and objectives of the national policy for empowering People of Determination and supporting the Cabinet’s decision concerning the employment of the People with Determination.

She confirmed that centres will accept cases referred by the Ministry of education, rehabilitation centres, parents of the People of Determination, and any other entity or authority approved by the Ministry.

These centres will provide three types of employment which are transitional employment, inclusive employment and remote employment. It will target People of Determination above 15 years old to be included within the vocational training and rehabilitation programme and those above 18 years old to be included within the employment and follow up programmes.

The Ministerial Decision put a set of conditions for the admission to "Mashagel" centre, like the beneficiary must be a UAE national, holder of People of Determination Card issued by the Ministry of Community Development, and should be enrolled in the online recruitment platform of the People of Determination.

The results of the professional orientation test must also indicate that the services provided by the centres are appropriate to their abilities.

